Sheri and Billy Sax of University Heights and David Rabinsky of Cleveland are happy to announce the engagement of their son, Noah Rabinsky to Rachel Dubow, daughter of Adrian and Ken Dubow of Miami, Fla.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of the Dvera Mandel, Morris John and Ethel Mandel, and Leatrice and Irving Rabinsky, all of blessed memory; he is also the great-nephew of David Mandel of Beachwood. Noah graduated from Brandeis University and is the principal of Summerfield Capital Management, LLC, a private equity firm that he founded in 2015.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of JoAnn Oppenheimer of Lauderhill, Fla.; and of Stephen Hershman, Dorothy Sturmak and Bernard Dubow, of blessed memory. Rachel graduated from the University of Florida and is the digital merchandise manager for Women’s Apparel at lululemon.
A winter 2021 wedding is being planned.