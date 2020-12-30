Jan and Bruce Rutsky of Solon announce the engagement of their son, Andrew David Rutsky, to Mia Rendar, daughter of James and Gina Rendar of Beaver, Pennsylvania.
Andrew is the grandson of Salli and Alan Rutsky of Beachwood and the late Janet Claywell of Canton. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in early childhood education from Capital University and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania. He is an attorney at Jones Day.
Mia is the granddaughter of James and Maureen Rendar and the late Esther and Rocco Bovalino. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Pennsylvania State University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania. She is an attorney at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP.
A September 2021 wedding is planned.