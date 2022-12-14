Kevin and Sharon Robertson of Beachwood are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Linda Jo Robertson, to Farzad Fali Sidhva of Solon.
Linda is the granddaughter of the late Helen and Charles Elinsky, and Marlene Robertson of Gates Mills and the late John Robertson. She graduated summa cum laude from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She also earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree from Ohio State. Linda is a director of client services for the Office of Mannen, Munday, Slater and Bar-Shain at Cedar Brook Group.
Farzad is the son of Fali and Zarine Sidhva of Philadelphia, and the grandson of Aderbad and Naju Wadia (both deceased), and Jerro Sidhva of New Orleans and the late Firoze Sidhva. He attended Case Western Reserve University and the University of Akron, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. Farzad is a product lifecycle management consultant at GoEngineer.
A spring 2023 wedding is planned.