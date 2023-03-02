Hilary and Dan Rosenbaum of Charlotte, N.C. (formerly of Solon) happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsey Blair, to Travis Wayne Radford, son of Terry Nelson and Doug Radford of Middlesex, N.C.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Marlene Cohn (deceased), formerly of Mayfield Heights, and Roz and Dr. Harvey Rosenbaum (deceased) of Pepper Pike. Lindsey has a Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature from North Carolina State University. She is a fundraising and marketing writer for the American Red Cross in Washington, D.C.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Larene Radford and Guy Radford (deceased) of Wilson, N.C., and Nannie Bridgers (deceased), formerly of Elm City, N.C. Travis has a Master of Science degree in physiology and a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from North Carolina State University. He is a customer success and marketing consultant in Washington, D.C.
Lindsey and Travis met in college. After 10 years, five apartments, four degrees, three states and two cats, they’re excited to make it official.
A 2024 wedding is planned.