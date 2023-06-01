Drs. Jennifer and Samuel Rosenberg and Drs. Susan and David Rapkin, of Orange, are excited to announce the engagement of their children, Raquel Rosenberg and Josh Rapkin.
Raquel is the granddaughter of Drs. Sara and Howard Tucker, and the late Jacobo and Alicia Rosenberg. Josh is the grandson of Gloria Kurland and the late Sanford “Corky” Kurland, and Sharon Rapkin and the late Dr. Mitchell Rapkin.
Raquel received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Barnard College of Columbia University and her master’s degree in psychology at Roosevelt University. She is pursuing her doctorate in clinical psychology at Roosevelt University. Josh earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Emory University and his MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Josh works as a senior finance manager for Ecolab.
The couple resides in Chicago.
A May 2024 wedding is planned.