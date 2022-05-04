Rosenberg-Yungster

Drs. Samuel and Jennifer Rosenberg and Dr. and Mrs. Shaye and Sonia Yungster are excited to announce the engagement of their children, Michal Rosenberg and Gadi Yungster.
Michal is the granddaughter of Drs. Sara and Howard Tucker and Jacobo and Alicia Rosenberg, of blessed memory. Gadi is the grandson of Eva Embon and the late Naum Mario Embon and Jose Yungster and Rosa Presburger, of blessed memory.
Michal and Gadi attended The Agnon School (now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School). Michal received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Barnard College and her doctorate in psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She works in private practice. Gadi received his Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University and his master’s degree from DePaul University.
The couple lives in Chicago with their dog, Newman.
A February 2023 wedding is planned.