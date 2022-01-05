Lois and O. Bruce Rosenblum of Shaker Heights are thrilled to announce the engagement of their daughter, Abby, to Eitan Davoudzadeh, son of Jila and Manouchehr Davoudzadeh of Manhasset Hills, N.Y.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Rita and Hank Miller of Orange, and the late Margaret and Dr. Jerold Rosenblum of Shaker Heights and Tucson, Ariz. Abby graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Brandeis University and received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She is an attorney at Proskauer Rose in New York City.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Shahin and the late Isaac Darvishzadeh of Great Neck, N.Y., and the late Leyla and Meir Davoudzadeh of London, England. Eitan graduated with honors from New York University and earned his M.D. from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. He is completing his residency in Radiology at Northwell Health in New York.
A June 2022 wedding is planned.