Rutsky-Privette

Jan and Bruce Rutsky of Solon happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Hallie Rutsky, to Franklin McNeill Privette, son of Cathy and Robert Privette of East Lansing, Mich.
Jessica is the granddaughter of Salli and Alan Rutsky of Beachwood, and the late Janet Claywell of Canton. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in biological sciences and Spanish from Vanderbilt University, and her M.D. from The Ohio State University College of Medicine. She completed her residency in pediatrics at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus and is completing a fellowship in pediatric gastroenterology at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Franklin is the grandson of Patricia and David Privette, and the late Patricia and Michael Frank. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in human biology from Michigan State University and his M.D. from The Ohio State University College of Medicine. He is completing his pediatric residency at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
An August 2021 wedding is planned.