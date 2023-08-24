Rzepka-Schreibman

David and Amy Rzepka of Solon, and Chad and Stefanie Schreibman of Moreland Hills are excited to announce the engagement of their children, Rachel Rzepka and Jesse Schreibman.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Fred and Anne Rzepka of Shaker Heights, and Gary and Ellen Gersh of Naples, Fla. Rachel attended Ohio University in Athens and is a sales director at Beesential in Cleveland.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Barbara Schreibman of Pepper Pike and the late Richard Schreibman; Richard and Cynthia Thaw of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and the late Jerry Tucker. He attended Indiana University and is a fourth-generation member of his family’s business, Alson Jewelers in Woodmere.
The happy couple met at a mutual friend’s wedding, and it was love at first sight.
A wedding is set for Nov. 4, 2023.