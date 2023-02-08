Cindy and Michael Saltzer of Lyndhurst are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sara Saltzer, to Molly Jones. Molly is the daughter of Cynthia Orms of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and Keith Jones of Columbia, S.C.
Sara received her Bachelor of Science degree in social policy from Northwestern University, and her Master of Arts degree in political science from the University of Chicago. She is a senior associate market researcher at Morning Consult.
Molly received her Bachelor of Science degree in government from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and recently retired from the U.S. Coast Guard as a Lieutenant Junior Grade.
The couple resides in Connecticut with their cat Binx and dogs Brandi and Banjo. An October, 2023 wedding is planned.