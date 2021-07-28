Shelly and Mark Saltzman of Gates Mills announce the engagement of their son, Andrew “Andy” William Saltzman, to Georgia Zinsser Lewis, daughter of Maria Joyce Applewhite of New York City and the late Robert Merwin Applewhite.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Nola Applewhite. She received her Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science degree in nursing from John Hopkins University. Georgia is a pediatric nurse practitioner at Signature Health.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Dolores Kleinman of Beachwood and the late James Kleinman. He received a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in education from Bates College. Andy is the vice president of Buyers Products Company.
Andy and Georgia met as staff at Camp Wise in 2004. They are to be married Aug. 7 by Geoffry Nimmer, Georgia’s godfather. Beth Young, a mutual friend and longtime Camp Wise staff member, will also officiate. Henry, Georgia’s and now Andy’s beloved dog, will be best boy.