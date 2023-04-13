Laura Kelly Sanders and William Randolph Beam III happily announce their recent engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Linda and Robert Sanders of Moreland Hills, and granddaughter of the following deceased, Leonard and Lillian Gross (formerly of Beachwood), and the late Louis and Mildred Sanders (formerly of Boynton Beach, Fla.). She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Washington University, and graduated from medical school at Case Western Reserve University. Laura completed her internship and residency programs at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, and a fellowship in oculofacial surgery at the New York Eye & Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York City. She is currently an ophthalmologist and oculoplastics specialist.
The groom-to-be is the son of the late William R. Beam Jr. and the late Margaret Beam (formerly of Reading, Pa.), and grandson of the following deceased, M Grant and Florence Fosnocht (formerly of Shillington, Pa.), and William and Patricia Beam (formerly of Longbranch, N.J.). He has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Lehigh University, and graduated from dental school at the University of Iowa. Bill went on to complete his orthodontics residency at the University of Iowa and is currently a partner at Battistoni, Beam, and Polivka Orthodontics in Oak Park, Ill.
The happy couple met on Bumble – Bill, a wannabe rock star turned orthodontist, and Laura, an ophthalmologist with a passion for jewelry design and fabrication.
Laura and Bill are planning a July 30 wedding in Chicago.