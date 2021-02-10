Schlessinger-Stern

With great happiness and joy, Sue and Marc Schlessinger of Beachwood, announce the engagement of their daughter, Carly Schlessinger, to Alec Stern, son of Dana and Marc Stern of Reminderville.
The bride to be is the granddaughter of Marlene and Sheldon Apple, and Beverly and Sheldon Schlessinger, all of blessed memory. Carly is a graduate of The Ohio State University and earned her master’s degree at Salus University. She is working as a speech-language pathologist at the Monarch Center for Autism.
The groom to be is the grandson of Patricia (Patti) Stern, and Alvin Stern (of blessed memory) and Loretta (Lori) Esterson and Donald Esterson (of blessed memory). Alec is a graduate of Kent State University with a degree in organizational communication. He is working at Packing Supplies Direct, Inc. as an e-commerce associate.
The couple is planning a spring 2022 wedding.