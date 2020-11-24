Marla and Eddie (Stevie) Schwartz of Sandy Springs, Ga., happily announce the engagement of their son, Jacob Erin Schwartz, to Lindsay Ahl Duncan, daughter of Lisa and Chris Duncan of Augusta, Ga.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Dorothy Kay Samuels, Ernest Kay and Harry Samuels, all of Cleveland and of blessed memory; and Rose and Larry Schwartz, of Akron and both of blessed memory. Jacob graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in management information systems. He is a product manager at Global Healthcare Exchange.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Linda and Jim Jarrard of Athens, Ga., Jim Ahl of Rutledge, Ga., and Anne and Horace (of blessed memory) Duncan of Athens, Ga. Lindsay graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing. She is the marketing manager of Music Matters Productions.
The couple met the old-fashioned way: at a concert.
Currently thriving in quarantine in Peachtree Corners, Ga., Jacob and Lindsay are also the proud doggie parents to Ellie. They’re planning a March 20, 2021 wedding in the North Georgia Mountains at Brasstown Valley Resort.