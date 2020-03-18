Semel-Exler

Alan and Jessica Semel of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Kari Rae Semel, to Andrew Todd Exler, son of Robin and Mark Exler of Pittsburgh.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Nancy and Larry Bell of Pepper Pike, and the late Sam and Eileen Semel of Elmira, N.Y. She received her bachelor’s degree in sociology from DePaul University, and will receive a master’s degree in social work this spring from the University of Pittsburgh. Kari is the incoming director of Jewish student life at Pitt Hillel.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Harry and Irene Exler, originally from Pittsburgh and now Boca Raton, Fla., and the late Gloria and Norman Wedner of Pittsburgh. He received his bachelor’s degree in business from Ohio University and a certificate of accounting from the University of Pittsburgh. Andrew is the founder and chief strategist of Andrew Exler Consulting, which provides social media marketing and related services to its clients.
An April 2021 wedding in Cleveland is planned.