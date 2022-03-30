Shames-Stone

Katie and Michael Shames joyfully announce the engagement of their son, Jonathan, to Talia Stone of Los Angeles.
A June wedding is planned in Los Angeles.
Jonathan is the grandson of Peggy and Philip Wasserstrom and Loretta Shames, of Cleveland. Talia is the daughter of Ron and Ronit Stone, and the granddaughter of Richard Stone of Los Angeles, and Nila Mandelbaum of Tel Aviv and Los Angeles.
Jonathan graduated cum laude from the University of Rochester and Talia from University of California, Los Angeles.
The couple met in San Francisco.