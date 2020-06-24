Silver Stahm

Andrew and Stacey Silver of Mayfield Heights happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsay Silver, to Matthew Stahm, son of Marcy Stahm and the late Lawrence Stahm of Beachwood.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Arlene Goldberg and the late David Goldberg of Mayfield Heights, Marilyn Hodous of Beachwood, and the late Marvin Silver. She received her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Miami University.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Anna and Victor Seiden, and the late Elizabeth and Boris Stahm. He received a bachelor degree of specialized studies, focused in business, marketing, communications and management from Ohio University.
The couple is planning a June 2021 wedding.