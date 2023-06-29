Ginny and Doug Solomon of Pepper Pike are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jamie, to Aaron Rosen, son of Mike and Ellen Rosen of Nashville.
The bride-to-be is the beloved granddaughter of the late Helene and Sidney Kaufman, Charles Traeger, and Thelma and Joseph Solomon, and goddaughter of the late Joanne and Al Grigsby.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Howard Rosen (the late Betty Lee) and Ann Shavlan the late Gene).
Jamie attended The Ohio State University for her bachelor’s degree and received her master’s degree in speech-language pathology from The University of Akron. She works as a speech-language pathologist in special education in the North Shore suburbs. Aaron received his bachelor’s degree from The University of Arizona in information science and works as a product manager for Optum.
The happy couple live together in Chicago.
A June 2024 wedding in Cleveland is planned.