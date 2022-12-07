Allegra Steiger and Kevin Lissemore are excited to announce their engagement.
Allegra and Kevin have been part of each other’s lives since they were kids. Mutual friends brought them closer together to form their “dynamic duo.” A September 2023 wedding in Cleveland is planned.
Allegra is the daughter of Debbie Michelson of Cleveland Heights and Andrew Steiger of Santa Cruz, Calif., and the granddaughter of Susan and the late Mike Michelson of Beachwood, and Karen and Leonard Steiger of Pepper Pike. Allegra earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from The Ohio State University Honors College. She works as a data specialist at Yipitdata in New York City.
Kevin is the son of Fran and Jim Lissemore of Cleveland Heights, and the grandson of the late Stephanie and Jim Dumser, and the late Alice and James Lissemore. Kevin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from The Ohio State University Honors College and is a third-year law student at NYU Law School, graduating in May 2023.