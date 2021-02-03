Robert and Cheryl Stern of Pepper Pike happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexandra Lee Stern, to Matthew Norman Hilgendorf, son of Norman Hilgendorf and Carol Ruda of Elmhurst, Ill.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Dr. Allan Robbins and the late Saydell Robbins of Beachwood, and Sydelle and the late Irving Stern of West Orange, N.J. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science and a Master of Science degree in public health, both from Emory University. Alexandra is a doctoral student in agriculture and nutrition at the Friedman School of Nutrition at Tufts University.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Jacqueline Ruda and the late Donald Ruda, formerly of Chicago, and Margaret Hilgendorf and the late Harold Hilgendorf of Western Springs, Ill. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Emory University, and a Master of Arts degree in international affairs from The Fletcher School at Tufts University. Matthew is a program officer at John Snow Inc., an international public health organization.
The couple met through a mutual friend during college at Emory University when Matt was a senior and Alexandra was a junior.
A July 3 wedding at Wright-Locke Farm in Boston is planned.