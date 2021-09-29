Nancy and David Sternberg of Solon are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kalli Rae, to Joshua Gregory Bass, son of Susan and Dale Bass of Pepper Pike.
Kalli attended Kent State University School of Fashion and is the founder of Kalliraes Creative Studios, a children’s education and arts and crafts studio. She is also an account manager and saleswoman for Elevate K-12, an educational tech company in Chicago.
Josh attended University of Michigan and Chicago-Kent College of Law. Josh is currently a fourth-year mergers and acquisitions associate in the private equity group at Kirkland and Ellis, LLP in Chicago.
Kalli is the granddaughter of the late Roslyn and Charles Sternberg, Joyce Nutt, and the late Sam Phillips, and the late step-granddaughter of Robert Nutt. Josh is the grandson of the late Betty and Hyman Polsky, and the late Gloria and Stanley Bass.
A summer 2022 wedding is planned.