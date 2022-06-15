ungar milgrom

COVID-19 shots for infants, toddlers and preschoolers in the U.S. have moved a step closer. An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children under 5.. They are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus and many parents have been anxiously waiting to protect their little children. If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week.