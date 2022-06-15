ungar milgrom

Marci and Dan Ungar of Moreland Hills and Hedy and Michael Milgrom of Beachwood are thrilled to announce the engagement of their children, Sydney Ungar and Ben Milgrom.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Marcia Ungar of Solon and the late Henry “Bud” Ungar, and Jan Katz of Toledo and the late Arthur Katz. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from the University of Michigan, and is working on her Masters of Jewish Education at Hebrew College. Sydney is the youth director and director of The Bridge at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Rabbi Louis and Esther Milgrom, and Marc and Pearl Pufeles (all deceased). He has a Bachelor of Science degree in business economics from the Farmer School of Business at Miami University. Ben is the director of operations at NOOMA.
The couple are planning a September 2023 wedding.