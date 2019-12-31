Wengel Kollada
Jonathan Wengel and Brenda Stringer joyfully announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Alyssa Wengel, to Matthew Blase Kollada, son of the late James and Arlene Kollada. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Suzanne and Richard Wengel and the late Roslyn and Louis Stringer. Emily received a combined bachelor’s degree in economics and biology from the University of Pennsylvania and the Wharton School. She is a product marketing specialist at Origami Risk.

The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Lorraine and William Kollada and the late Ella and James Hurley. Matt received a bachelor’s of science degree from Purdue University. He is a quality control analyst at Ally Bank.

A September 2020 wedding in Chicago is planned.

