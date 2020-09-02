Wieder-Szlenkier

Miriam and Michael Wieder of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Heather Wieder, to Sebastian Szlenkier, son of Jan Szlenkier and Jolanta Józefiak-Szlenkier of London, England.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Fran and Charles Debordeau of Solon, and the late Jack and Eva Wieder of Beachwood. Heather has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University at Buffalo SUNY and a Master of Arts degree in security and terrorism from the University of Kent, Canterbury, UK. She is an anti-money laundering analyst at AML RightSource and is based in Buffalo, N.Y.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Dr. Cezary and Edyta Józefiak of Łódź, Poland, and the late Tadeusz and the late Hanna Szlenkier of Rustington, England. Sebastian has a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics and international relations from the University of Kent, Canterbury, UK and a Master of Science degree in sport policy, management and international development from the University of Edinburgh. He is a QA tester with Sports Interactive and is based in London, England.
The couple met at the University of Buffalo while Sebastian studied abroad over five years ago. They continued a long-distance relationship ever since.
A May 30, 2021, wedding is planned in Buffalo.