Carol and Michael Wolf of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Lily Elizabeth Wolf, to Austin Brent Oberfeld, son of Elizabeth and Sheldon Oberfeld of Shaker Heights.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Roz and Joe Wolf of Beachwood, and Myrna and Harvey Freedman (of blessed memory). She received her Bachelor of Science degree in social work from The Ohio State University, and a Master of Science degree in social administration from the Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University. Lily is a primary therapist at The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders and is also in private practice in Atlanta.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Suzanne and Sanford Luria of Shaker Heights, Joyce Oberfeld of Beachwood, and Donald Oberfeld (of blessed memory). Austin received his Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Denver. He received his master’s degree in psychology and is currently in his third year of study towards a doctorate in psychology at Mercer University in Atlanta.
Lily and Austin started dating after spending a summer as participants in the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Onward Program, which is an eight-week internship in Israel.