Young-Rudick

Kevin and Andrea Young of Solon are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Erin Robin, to David Scott Rudick, son of Alan and Meg Rudick of Canton.
Erin received a Bachelor of Science degree in education integrated language arts with an English minor from Ohio University. She received a Masters of Education degree in curriculum and instruction TESOL and a Masters of Education degree in instructional design and technology from the University of Cincinnati. She is a reading intervention teacher at United Local Schools.
David received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history with a philosophy minor from The College of Wooster. He received a Masters of Education degree in curriculum and instruction integrated social studies from The University of Akron. He is a social studies teacher at the Ravenna City Schools.
Erin is the granddaughter of the late Sidney and Isabel Schusterman and the late Kenneth Young and Ruth Young. David is the grandson of the late Nancy Owens.
An October wedding is planned.