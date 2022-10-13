Randi and Todd Zeid of Solon, and Ildeasela Buso of Marysville and Geoffrey Tolle of Johnstown happily announce the engagement of their children, Zoe Zeid, and Josh Tolle.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Carol and Maury Rose of Solon, and Karen and Leonard Zeid of Aurora. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in new media and communication technology from The Ohio State University, and is pursuing a master’s degree in human resource management at Ohio State. Zoe is a benefits administrator at Stanley Steemer.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Angela Rodriguez of Isabela, Puerto Rico, and Raúl Buso of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Alma P. Robertson of Salem, Ohio, and the late Robert Tolle. He received a Ph.D. in English from the University of Michigan. Josh is the Jewish life coordinator at Ohio State Hillel.
The happy couple met on Bumble and immediately hit it off.
A June 11, 2023, wedding is planned.