Jill and Jeff Zimon of Cleveland happily announce the engagement of their son, Maxwell Zimon, to Athena Wilson, the daughter of Mary Wilson of Tucson, Ariz.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Barbara Miller and the late Jonas Miller of Woodbridge, Conn., and Sandra Zimon and the late Dr. Richard Zimon of West Roxbury, Mass. Maxwell graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is a software engineer.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Anne and Sam Ward of Tucson. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University and Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Athena is a physician.
Maxwell and Athena met on Bumble and immediately connected over a love of fantasy novels and great food.
They are planning a May 2022 wedding in Madison, Wis.