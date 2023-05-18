Norma and Larry Zukerman of Beachwood excitedly announce the engagement of their daughter, Dara Zukerman, to Gavriel Dabush, son of Mazal (z”l) and Ilan Dabush of Kfar Saba, Israel.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Charlotte (z”l) and Irving (z”l) Friedman (formerly of Beachwood), and Marlene and Robert (z”l) Zukerman of Beachwood and Boca Raton, Fla. Dara received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Yeshiva University, and is a graduate of the Danon Culinary Center in Tel Aviv, Israel.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Mentina (z”l) and Itzack (z”l) Booktus (formerly of Moshav Elishema, Israel), and Gamila (z”l) and Gavriel (z”l) Dabush (formerly of Hod Ha’sharon, Israel). Gavriel is a real estate attorney.
The happy couple met through JSwipe and had their first date in the Jerusalem Shuk.
A Oct. 15 wedding is planned.