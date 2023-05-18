Laurie Gross-Kammer and Rick Kammer of Solon, and Norma and Larry Zukerman of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their children, Shelby Kammer and Matthew Zukerman.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Arlene and Robert Gross of Orange, and Marcia (z”l) and Bud (z”l) Kammer (formerly of Twinsburg). Shelby has a Bachelor of Science degree in human development and family science from The Ohio State University. She is an elementary school teacher in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Charlotte (z”l) and Irving (z”l) Friedman (formerly of Beachwood), and Marlene and Robert (z”l) Zukerman of Beachwood and Boca Raton, Fla. Matthew has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Arizona. He works in real estate management.
The blissful couple met through a mutual family friend and had their first date at the Van Aken District.
An upcoming May 26 wedding is planned.