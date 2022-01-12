Marcia Waxman (OB”M), a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother has passed away Dec. 30, 2021.
Marcia will be remembered as a happy, young spirited and energetic person who was a wonderful mother, grandmother and wife. She was a very positive and active person who participated all her adult life in a wide range of family and community activities.
Her devotion to Chabad was exceptional as she helped warmly welcome Rabbi Leibel and Devorah Alevsky to Cleveland more than 50 years ago. She introduced Chabad through numerous parlor meetings to many prominent people in the Greater Cleveland Jewish community. She served as president of the Chabad Women’s division and ran the Camp Chabad summer kids programs for many years.
Marcia was an outstanding person who was accomplished in multiple areas of activity and enjoyed music, art, sports, ballet and more. She was known as a wonderful mother and wife and as an elegant, intelligent, good natured person who was modest and always available to help those in need. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time in the summer outdoors by the pool with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marcia passed away from complications arising from contracting COVID-19 and related infections that occurred in the aftermath of an operation to fix a broken hip. She was attended to during her stay in the Cleveland Clinic hospital by the hospital staff and a regular stream of loving children and grandchildren who extended a huge effort to keep her safe and comfortable during her stay.
Marcia was married to her husband, Mel, for 65 years and is survived by Mel; her loving siblings, Laurel (Paris) Seuss, Michael Paris, Susan Paris and David Paris; as well as her children, Larry, Karen, Sharon and Mitchell; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
May her memory be for a blessing! Baruch Dayan Haemes.