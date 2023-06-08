Laura was a strong woman and a fighter.
Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and epilepsy at the age of 16, she spent the rest of her life fighting these two serious medical conditions.
During our 41 years of married life, she was hospitalized more than 50 times often followed by inpatient rehabilitation. Once, she went from home to Hillcrest to Regency to Montefiore back to Hillcrest to Regency to Montefiore and finally home after a total of 116 days. Another time, she spent 10 days in Hillcrest ICU with a serious blood infection. The doctors gave her a 30% chance of survival. She fought and survived. She had a supra pubic catheter, feeding tube, trachea and was in a wheelchair for a number of years.
Despite all this she never complained or said “why me.”
She was a courageous woman.
Her fight ended May 21, 2022, at home in her own bed. May she rest in peace.
Love, your husband Bob