Jan. 26 and June 4, 2021
Bet Olam Cemetery
Inseparable in life, they are forever in our hearts. On June 19, a stone unveiling service will be held at 11 a.m. at Bet Olam Cemetery (Temple Beth Am Section), 25760 Chagrin Blvd. (at Richmond Road) in Beachwood. At 2 p.m., join us at Beth Israel-The West Temple, 14308 Triskett Road in Cleveland for a celebration of Les’s and Lee’s lives. Please share your wonderful memories. Refreshments will be provided. Kindly RSVP to their daughter dianegoldring@gmail.com or mobile 216-410-4667 by June 16 for catering purposes.
For full obituaries, visit bit.ly/LesterAckerman and bit.ly/LeonaAckerman.