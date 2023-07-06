Stephen Scheinberg, 74, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Cleveland, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2023, with his family by his side after a valiant battle with mesothelioma.
Born Nov. 19, 1948, in Youngstown to Albert and Esther Kline Scheinberg, Steve graduated from Rayen High School and then entered the U.S. Navy. He bravely served his country and received the National Defense Service Medal for his service in Vietnam.
Steve began working in the food industry at a young age alongside his parents. He continued his career working for many years for Vienna Beef in Cleveland before his retirement.
Steve was the late husband of his beloved wife of 14 years, Judy Scheinberg; brother of Michael (Barbara) Scheinberg of Pittsburgh and the late Marilyn Freeman; loving stepfather to Steven (Carol) Eisenberg of Solon and Brian (Danielle) of Pittsburgh; cousin to Marcia London of Boynton Beach, and a devoted uncle and friend.
Steve moved to Florida with his wife, Judy, following his retirement and loved the life they created there together. He cherished spending time with his friends and family and the hours he spent volunteering at Green Cay Nature Center and serving on their executive board.
Steve was a devoted husband, stepfather, and friend and was treasured by all those that were fortunate enough to have known him. He fought a brave, courageous battle with cancer and handled whatever was thrown his way with dignity and grace until the end. Steve adored his wife, Judy. They complimented each other in every way and were truly soulmates.
Steve will be greatly missed. A military burial ceremony honoring him will be held at a later date in Florida.