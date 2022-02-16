Jack B. “Yonny” Shapiro passed away on Feb. 1, 2022, at age 92.
Married for 67 years to Felicia Shapiro (nee Weissman), he was the father of Jeremy (Nancy Winkelman) and Eric (Jane Buder Shapiro); brother of Dorothy Dannhauser (deceased); grandfather of Alexandra Buder Shapiro (Benjamin Cohen) and Matt Buder Shapiro (Claudia Constantiner); and great-grandfather of Lilah Cohen.
A lifelong Clevelander, Jack graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, then received a Bachelor of Arts degree and MBA from Western Reserve University. Following a couple of family business ventures, he became an agent for New York Life Insurance Company and worked happily in that industry for 40 years, finally retiring, as he put it in his farewell letter to clients, “even though I am only 81 years old.”
Yonny was an outstanding musician. His most developed skill was as a pianist, with extensive training in classical music and the flexibility to do gigs as accompanist and music teacher at the Temple on the Heights and Park Synagogue, a stint as organist at Temple Emanu El, and perennial accompanist for Gilbert and Sullivan productions at Cleveland Heights High School.
He was also a fine singer who performed in the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra Chorus and as the bass soloist in the Windemere Methodist Church Choir (with solos based only on Old Testament verses). Jack combined the tastes and enthusiasms of a highly cultured person and a regular guy. His knowledge of classical music was profound, and he was extremely well-read, devouring 19th-century literature so completely that he was forced to circle back; for example, Anthony Trollope wrote 47 novels, and Jack read them all, some two or three times.
He was a fine bridge player and a life master many times over. Jack was also a bit of a gambler and enjoyed blackjack at the casino. A big sports fan, he was at Cleveland Municipal Stadium with his 9-year-old son, Jeremy, in 1964, the last time the Browns won a championship.
Yonny’s overriding passion and commitment was his family. He was an adoring husband and a loving, hands-on father and grand-father who brought lots of humor and fun to his kids.
Funeral services were held Feb. 6 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights.
Burial followed at Mayfield Cemetery in Cleveland Heights.
Contributions in his honor can be made to the NA’AMAT Cleveland Council (his mother was a founding member) in Lyndhurst.
