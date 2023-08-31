Barry D. Zucker, 74, of Cuyahoga County, passed away a year ago Sept. 5, 2022.
He was an ardent activist in convincing communities, schools and hospitals to adopt safer, low-toxicity treatment for pests and lawns. As executive director of Beyond Pesticides Ohio in Cleveland, he helped the city of Cleveland Heights become the first municipality in the nation to legislatively prohibit the application of lawn chemicals on city property, including schools and day care centers.
He also worked with the city of Lyndhurst and helped pass legislation prohibiting the Cuyahoga County Board of Health from doing any broadcast spraying of pesticides to control mosquitoes, instead relying on education, prevention and larval control with great success.
Barry’s persuasiveness (some would call it badgering) helped him to push for the things he believed in; he was indeed a force for good in our community.
Barry was also a storyteller and a poet, bringing together others to participate in a much-loved series of poetry readings “in the Woods” at Bertram Woods Library in Shaker Heights.
Not content with earthly matters, Barry also enjoyed delving into the richness of his Jewish spiritual tradition. He loved learning and talking with his rabbinical teachers. He was preceded in death by his beloved, Barbara Angell. He is sorely missed.
A stone setting ceremony was held on Aug. 27 at Barry’s final resting place at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood.
Friends gathered at Menorah Park Synagogue in Beachwood for some light refreshments and sharing their times together with Barry.