Langman, Dorothy

Dorothy Ann Langman (nee Motian), age 94, of Euclid, OH passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Dorothy was born in Cleveland, OH.
Beloved wife of the late Floyd “Buddy” Langman for over 68 years; devoted mother of Larry Langman and former Euclid City Councilman Daryl (Elissa Stois) Langman; dear sister of Mary Meadows, of Denver Colo., Susan Kitzenberger of Berkeley CA, and John Motian (deceased); loving aunt of Craig, Mark and Brian Meadows, Claudia (deceased), Stacy and Jennifer James, Rachel and Noah Motian, and David Eskenazi (deceased).
Dorothy was well known in her Euclid neighborhood. She was involved with the Euclid School system as a member of the Upson PTA. She was a member of the Temple Ner Tamid sisterhood.
Always well kempt and nicely dressed, she was well liked in her neighborhood. When home, Dorothy loved to take care of her garden, giving her home beautiful curb appeal.
Dorothy and Buddy loved to travel, taking numerous cruises, sailing the Baltic Sea to St. Petersburg, the Mediterranean Sea to Malta and Egypt, the Caribbean to tropical locales.
She loved to read everything she could, newspapers, magazines and books. Dorothy made frequent trips to the library to read the periodicals and find new books to read.
Funeral services will be held at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens (Temple Israel Ner Tamid section), 11521 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, OH on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m.
The family will receive friends Tuesday following burial until 4 p.m. at the Langman home, 298 E. 257 St., Euclid, OH 44132.
Contributions in memory of Dorothy are suggested to Vinney Hospice of Menorah Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bkbmc.com for the Langman family.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel (216) 932-7900.