Jan. 29, 2023
Temple Israel Ner Tamid
Beatrice Mitchell, Jan. 16, 1931 to Oct. 12, 2022. Bea’s family extends an invitation to friends and family to celebrate her life with them. In Bea’s honor, there will be a short service at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Temple Israel Ner Tamid at 1732 Lander Road in Pepper Pike, with personal sharing of thoughts and memories. The service will be followed by an informal gathering to visit and view some of Bea’s artwork. Bea would want us to celebrate with a casual flair. So, please dress comfortably and join us.