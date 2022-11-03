Nov. 13, 2022
Cleveland Botanical Gardens
Join us for a celebration of life open house for Irene (died March 10, 2016) and Jack (died Oct. 13, 2022) Shapiro from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens, 11030 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106. Come share stories and support, and have free access to the glasshouse and the Cleveland Botanical Gardens grounds. Free parking in the Cleveland Botanical Gardens garage. Please note: the Cleveland Botanical Gardens will be closed to the public, but open for event. For more information, contact Beth Shapiro at 440-665-1340 (text/voice) or bshapiro4911@gmail.com. Correspondence to 3659 Green Road, Suite 222, Beachwood, OH 44122.