Jerome "Jerry" Abraham, 83, of Hollywood, Fla., passed away peacefully, with his three children by his side, on July 28, 2021.
Jerry was born in Cleveland to Jessie and Eugene (now deceased). He is survived by his three children, Marci (Larry Feder), David (Monica) and Peter (Ana); his brothers, Ronald (Eileen) and Martin (Joyce); his grandchildren, Jacob, Sarah (Jeff Michling), Evan and Erika (Larry Suarez); his wife, Judy Small; and her children and grandchildren. He will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong friends and Cameil.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at Levitt Weinstein Memorial Chapel Beth David, 3201 N. 72nd Ave., Hollywood, FL.