Frederick Abrahms, (1931 to 2020), died June 13, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Harriet Fishman Abrahms, the late Jeanne Freedlander Abrahms and Ann Rosenthal; son of the late Sarah and Herman Abrahms of Springfield, Mass.; devoted father of Wendy Abrahms (Gary) Fishman, Dan (Sue) Abrahms, Paul (Debra) Abrahms, Randi Lubline (Michael, deceased), Jodi (Stuart) Lubline, Andy (Andrea) Fishman; cherished grandfather of Rachel (Alex) Beebout, Sam Abrahms (Heather Dall, fiancée), Jacqueline (Mickey) Hartz, Brittany Abrahms (Alex Banasiak, fiancé), Evan (Caitlin) Lubline, Marc (Kailey) Lubline, Mitchell Lubline, Madeline Fishman and Carter Fishman; great-grandfather of five; dear brother of Clarice Bernson, Robert Abrahms, Joseph Abrahms (all deceased), and Jonathan Abrahms of Saratoga, N.Y.; brother-in-law of Nina Freedlander Gibans of Cleveland (James, deceased); uncle to many.
Fred was a proud U.S. Army veteran stationed at Fort Sill, Okla., during the Korean War. He then ran his own successful insurance agency for more than 45 years before his retirement.
Private graveside services were held June 14 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Contributions are suggested to Menorah Park Hospice, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122, or a charity of your choice.