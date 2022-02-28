Betty L. Abramovitz (nee Lesser), beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Judith (Matt) Blowers and Carol (Bruce) Belkin. Devoted grandmother of Lindsey (Nick) Possehl, Brian (Jen) Belkin and Dylan Blowers. Great-grandmother of Grace, Luke, Brody, Dylan and Ethan. Cherished aunt and cousin to many. Dear sister-in-law of the late Helen, Dave, Sidney and Lil Abramovitz.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. March 3 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute in Betty's memory to Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. March 3 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Betty Abramovitz, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.