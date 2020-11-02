Lillian Abramovitz passed away Oct. 29, 2020, in Columbus. Lillian was married to Sidney Abramovitz (deceased) for 62 years. She is survived by her devoted children, the late Fred (Renee) Abramovitz, Ilene (Howard) Task of Worthington and Lori (Jim) Joyner; cherished grandchildren, Lisa (Randy) Siegel, Bari Hogle, Jay (Lisa) Abramovitz, Heather (Cem) Varon, Darci (Andrew) Bonnington, and Kristen and Jason Joyner; nine loving great-grandchildren, Ethan, Noah, Joshua, Dylan, Benjamin, Madalyn, Barrett, Sydney and Finn; and dearest nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A special thanks for all the love and kindness by the entire staff of Brookdale Trillium Crossing.
Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.
To view webcasting of service, go to bitly.com/smallchapel. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center or the Alzheimer’s Association.