Alan Abrams, beloved husband of the late Gail (nee Nyer), passed away Oct. 1, 2022. Loving father of Debbie (Richard) Friedman and Adam (Carolyn) Abrams. Devoted grandfather of Mason, Austin (Marisa), Devon Friedman, and Chad, Peter and Jessica Abrams. Cherished great-grandfather of Scarlett.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 3 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Due to the pandemic and the coming holiday, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or Park Synagogue.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. Oct. 3 by visiting bkbmc.com, scrolling to obituaries, selecting the obituary of Alan Abrams and clicking join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.