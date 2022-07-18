Milton B. Abrams, 80, of Chesterland, passed away July 17, 2022.
A resident of Cleveland for 56 years, Milton was born in McKeesport, Pa., to Max and Rose Abrams of Pittsburgh (now deceased), and graduated from Peabody High School in Pittsburgh. He attended Duquesne University. Milton was an auto dealer and owned Lawson Ford and Mercury in Chardon for over 20 years. Previously, he worked at Ray Neibus Chevrolet, Feder Pontiac and Friedman Buick.
A member of Congregation Mekor Shalom in Tampa, Fla., and Kehilat Hanahar in New Hope, Pa., Milton was also a member of the Knights of Pythias, Deak Lodge chapter. He was former president of Congregation Shir Shalom. Milton enjoyed travel, especially RVing through Mexico and every state in the United States, including Alaska. He previously served as an AZA advisor, and he and his family hosted numerous foreign exchange students over the years. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, photography, creative writing and ice cream. Mitlon also had an extensive belt buckle collection.
Milton is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ronnie Abrams (Zeid); children, Dr. Scott Abrams (Rabbi Diana Miller) of Lamberville, N.J., and JodiLyn (Larry) Solomon of Chesterland; and grandchildren, AJ (Maddy) Eisen and Rose Solomon. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Bruce J. Abrams.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.