Shirley C. Abrams (nee Sullum), beloved wife of the late Irving. Loving mother of Daniel (Nan Cohen) Abrams, Avery (Patty Romeo) Abrams and Susan (Dr. Ben) Krvsky. Devoted grandmother of Isla. Dear sister of the late Jean Heller.
Private family graveside services will be held in Scranton, Pa. Family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 25 at the residence of Nan Cohen and Daniel Abrams, 32455 Creekside Drive in Pepper Pike. Please, adults only who are fully vaccinated.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Rd., Beachwood, OH 44122.