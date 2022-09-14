Adele G. Ack (nee Goldberg), beloved wife of the late Bernard Epstein and Jerome Ack. Loving mother of Fern (Mitch Kaplan) Frolin, Laurie (Bob) Fried, Marcey (Craig) LoVullo, Jim (Lynn McCarron) Ack and the late Philip (Ami Kann) Epstein and Hank Ack. Devoted grandmother of Liz (Dan Gordon) Kaplan, Emily (Michael Kagan) Kaplan, Becca Kaplan, Barri Attina, Eric (Kelly) Fried, Carly (Rahim Pingu) LoVullo, Seth Ack, Sophie Ack, Justin Epstein and Arielle Epstein. Great-grandmother of Ben, Jessica, Payton, Jackson and Theo. Dear sister of the late Esther Berkey and William Goldberg.
Services will be held at noon Sept. 16 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Gathering Place.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.