Leona Ackerman (nee Brown), age 97, of Chagrin Falls, was born in Cleveland on June 21, 1923, and passed away on June 4, 2021.
Leona was a resident of Rocky River for 60 years and had lived the past two years at the Weils in Chagrin Falls. Since January, she had been wonderfully cared for at Maltz Hospice House in Beachwood.
Beloved wife of the late Lester Ackerman for 77 years; devoted mother of Diane Goldring and Bryan (Jennifer) Ackerman of Galena, Ill.; loving grandmother of Alisa (Rod) Copeland, Jodi (Brian) Washburn and Sean (Sara) Deck; cherished great-grandmother of Abbey Washburn, Audrey and Abby Deck; dear sister of the following deceased: Dorothy Weiner and David Brown.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. June 7 at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
The family requests no visitation.
Contributions in Leona’s memory are suggested to Maltz Hospice House or to Beth Israel-West Temple.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Ackerman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.