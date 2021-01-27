Lester Ackerman, age 98, of Chagrin Falls, was born June 18, 1922, and passed away on Jan. 26, 2021. World War II Army Air Corps veteran.
Beloved husband of Leona Ackerman (nee Brown); devoted father of Diane Goldring and Bryan (Jennifer) Ackerman of Galena, Ill.; loving grandfather of Alisa (Rod) Copeland, Jodi (Brian) Washburn and Sean (Sara) Deck; cherished great-grandfather of Abbey Washburn, Audrey and Abby Deck; dear brother of the following deceased: Jack Ackerman, Sarah Askowitz and Robert Ackerman.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Bet Olam Cemetery (B’nai Jeshurun section).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not receive friends.
Contributions are suggested to Beth Israel-West Temple, the Kiwanas Club of West Park or to the West Park Meals on Wheels.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Ackerman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.