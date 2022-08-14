Arthur Leo Actor, beloved and adored husband of 52 wonderful years to Regina (Holzman) Actor; devoted father of Marcy (Marc) Segal of Las Vegas; cherished son of the late Edward and Shirley Actor; dearest uncle of Cherie (Steven) Winter and Susan (Jack) Dalessandro; dear great uncle of Marissa, Zev and Ben.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery (JWV Section). The family will receive friends following services from 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 16 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at the residence, 3971 Colony Road in South Euclid.
Contributions are suggested to The Alzheimer’s Association or Vinney Hospice of Menorah Park.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.